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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of Wednesday, November 26, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The movement of strike drones
18:40 - Enemy UAVs are reported to be moving in the following directions:
- Kharkiv region: several groups of UAVs heading towards Poltava region;
- UAV heading towards Izium;
- Sumy region: UAV heading towards Sumy.
19:04 - Sumy region: a new group of UAVs near Bilopillia, Terny - heading southwest.
Be careful, do not ignore the air raid siren!
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