Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: six injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to six.

The update was posted on Telegram by head of the City Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties and health condition

According to Vilkul, those injured include a 3-year-old girl, women aged 28, 78 and 87, as well as two men aged 57 and 72. Three people have been hospitalised in a moderate condition, while the 78-year-old woman is in a mild condition. The little girl and the young woman will be treated on an outpatient basis. Vilkul stressed: "Most importantly, there are no fatalities."







Read more: Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile and attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

Damage to infrastructure and assistance to residents

Fifteen apartment blocks were damaged, two of them severely, along with 29 private houses, a school, a gas pipeline, shops, garages and vehicles. Gas supply has been temporarily cut off to 29 houses; repair works are under way and gas is expected to be restored by the end of the day tomorrow.

"All services are working at the site, and the assistance headquarters is operating around the clock. People are being provided with all the necessary materials," Vilkul said.

Read more: Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with KAB: shrapnel damaged industrial enterprise, one person injured

The assistance headquarters and emergency services continue their work, supplying residents with everything they need and repairing the damaged infrastructure.

Earlier reports said that three people, including a child, had been injured in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

"It was also reported that the Russians hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, believed to be an Iskander-M.

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: energy infrastructure damaged in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS