Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: energy infrastructure damaged in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 October, Russian troops again massively attacked districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivonenko.

According to him, the defenders shot down 22 enemy UAVs, but some of the strikes hit their targets. In Kryvyi Rih, the attack caused a fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise and damaged the energy infrastructure.

Nikopol and the Pokrovsk district also came under fire. The enemy used artillery and FPV drones.

Two women were injured in the attacks and are being treated at home. In addition, four private houses, three multi-storey buildings, and cars were damaged.

