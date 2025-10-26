Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with KAB: shrapnel damaged industrial enterprise, one person injured

Today, October 26, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB missile, damaging the enterprise and causing injuries.

This was announced by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

"The city was attacked by a KAB missile, which was destroyed by air defense forces. Thank you! An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris. The fire has already been extinguished," the statement said.

It is noted that one person was injured, but their condition is not serious.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had launched their first KAB strikes on civilian targets in the Odesa region.

Russia uses modernized KABs in rear cities of Ukraine

Modernized Russian guided aerial bombs (GABs) equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UPCMs), which turn conventional unguided bombs into guided bombs, are being actively used on the territory of Ukraine.

Previously, the Russian invaders used KABs to strike at the frontline territories. However, in the fall, there were cases of strikes by KABs on rear settlements.

In September, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said that Russian troops were again able to strike Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

On October 17, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv for the first time with two guided aerial bombs.

On October 18, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the private residential sector of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. This was the first time the occupiers used guided aerial bombs to attack the city. According to experts, the bomb flew 130 km.

On October 20, the Air Force reported for the first time that Russian troops had launched a guided missile from Kharkiv to Poltava.