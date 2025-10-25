ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Fire and rescue unit driver Oleksandr Yehorychev was killed during a second Russian strike on Synelnykove district. PHOTO

On 24 October, master sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorychev, a driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, died while fighting a fire in the Synelnykove district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuer Oleksandr Yegorichev was killed.

While extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian drone strike, he came under repeated rocket fire and was seriously injured.

"Oleksandr was dedicated to his job, a true professional and a reliable comrade. His courage and self-sacrifice will forever remain an example," the SES said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a missile attack on the Synelnykove district, where a rescuer was killed and another was injured.

