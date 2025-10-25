Missile strike on Synelnykove district: one rescuer killed, another wounded. PHOTOS
A rescuer was killed and another wounded as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on the Petropavlivka district of the Synelnykove district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure
The attack also killed a woman and injured seven other people.
The strike damaged two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops.
The work of rescue services
Rescue services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and ensuring the safety of residents.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password