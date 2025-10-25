Missile strike on Synelnykove district: one rescuer killed, another wounded. PHOTOS

A rescuer was killed and another wounded as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on the Petropavlivka district of the Synelnykove district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Read more: One person was killed and 10 wounded in Russian attack on Kyiv - Kyiv City Military Administration

Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure

The attack also killed a woman and injured seven other people.

The strike damaged two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops.

The work of rescue services

Rescue services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and ensuring the safety of residents.

Read more on our Telegram channel









