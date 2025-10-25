One person was killed and 10 wounded in Russian attack on Kyiv - Kyiv City Military Administration

On the night of Saturday, 25 October 2025, the Russian Federation attacked the capital of Ukraine with ballistic missiles.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one person died last night as a result of the Russian attack.

What is known about the victims?

According to information as of 09:00 a.m., 10 Kyiv residents were injured of varying degrees.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: number of victims has risen to nine, with hits recorded in three districts. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 25 October, Russians launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. The hits were recorded in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. It was also reported that there were powerful explosions and fires in Kyiv, with victims.