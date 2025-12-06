Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS

Restoration efforts are currently under way in many regions following Russia’s overnight strikes on civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The railway station in Fastiv burned down

"Unfortunately, there has been destruction. The main station building in Fastiv was burned down by a drone strike. It was a meaningless strike from a military point of view, and the Russians could not fail to understand this. There were also strikes on enterprises and residential buildings in the Kyiv region. The Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions were affected. More than 650 drones and 51 missiles, including aeroballistic and ballistic ones, were used. There are wounded people in the regions. Everyone is being helped," the head of state emphasised.





















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The main target is energy

According to Zelenskyy, the main targets of these strikes are once again energy facilities.

"The Russians' goal is to hurt millions of Ukrainians, and they have sunk so low that they are launching missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. That is why additional pressure is needed. Sanctions must work, and so must our air defence, which means we must continue to support those who defend our lives. Thank you to everyone who is working towards this," Zelenskyy added.