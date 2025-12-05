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Zelenskyy removes Yermak from National Security and Defense Council and Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak from the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.
The relevant decrees have been published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.
Changes in the composition
According to the documents, the changes take effect on the day of publication. The decrees do not specify the reasons for the reshuffle.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
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