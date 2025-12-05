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News Changes in the composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief members of NSDC
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Zelenskyy removes Yermak from National Security and Defense Council and Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak from the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

The relevant decrees have been published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: EU preparing new sanctions package against Russia, pressure on energy sector needed – Zelenskyy

Changes in the composition

According to the documents, the changes take effect on the day of publication. The decrees do not specify the reasons for the reshuffle.

Read more: Zelenskyy changed composition of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy removes Yermak from NSDC and Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Khomchak from NSDC secretariat, appoints Deputy Chief of General Staff Ostrianskyi in his place

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9195) NSDC (958) Andriy Yermak (480) Headquarters (136)
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