NABU prepares suspicion against Yermak, which may be related to "Dynasty" cooperative, - media

The NABU is preparing a suspicion against the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak. It may be related to his interest in one of the houses of the "Dynasty" cooperative.

This was reported by ZN.ua with reference to sources, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The publication's interlocutors said that this connection could be fixed on recordings made in the back office of Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case.

This concerns houses on the territory of the former "Soniachna" recreation facility. In the summer, journalists from Bihus.Info found that a company associated with former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov was building four houses, each measuring approximately 1,000 square metres, on 8 hectares of land near the river.

Read more: Authorities trying to blame Kolomoisky for "Mindichgate," - Zhelezniak

The estate also includes outbuildings with an area of 300+ or even 500 square metres.

Also, according to media reports, there were plans to build a pier there. According to the permits, the construction of all of the above is declared at a cost of $300-400 per square metre. And that's without taking into account all the outbuildings and gazebos.

Read more: NABU preparing suspicion against head of OP Yermak, - Honcharenko

Searches at Yermak's premises

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing suspicions against them.

Read more: All government representatives should be present at negotiations with US, not just Yermak and Umerov, who were not elected by anyone, - Kostenko