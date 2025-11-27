The "Mindichgate" investigation is attempting to find traces of Ihor Kolomoyskyi.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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He quoted Oleksii Martynov, co-founder of the "Privat" group.

"From the creators of the prequel "Mindich's tapes do not exist" and two unpublished series, "MindichGate is a Russian trace" and "MindichGate is an American trace"....we await the premiere of a new creative thought:

'MindichGate is Kolomoisky's scenario for the overthrow of the government by a group of pro-Ukrainian politicians')))

And what a strange coincidence - immediately threatening Article 111 for high treason)))", the parliamentarian noted.

Zhelezniak recalled that earlier the media wrote that the authorities were promoting the idea that "Mindichgate" was Kolomoisky's intrigue.

"On 18 November, UP wrote that Yermak had been trying to convince Zelenskyy for the past week that he was not on the tapes and that it was all Kolomoisky's idea) What a coincidence)))

And the idea of bringing charges of "high treason" is not new. Neither to the heads of anti-corruption agencies nor to anyone who spoke out against Ali Baba.

Frankly, it's obvious why the head of the Presidential Administration left the film business — he's much better at weaving real intrigues than coming up with scripts for them," he concluded.

Read more: NABU and SAPO moved on to next stage of "Mindichgate" investigation, - Kryvonos

Mindichgate

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