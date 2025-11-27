Authorities trying to blame Kolomoisky for "Mindichgate," - Zhelezniak
The "Mindichgate" investigation is attempting to find traces of Ihor Kolomoyskyi.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
He quoted Oleksii Martynov, co-founder of the "Privat" group.
"From the creators of the prequel "Mindich's tapes do not exist" and two unpublished series, "MindichGate is a Russian trace" and "MindichGate is an American trace"....we await the premiere of a new creative thought:
'MindichGate is Kolomoisky's scenario for the overthrow of the government by a group of pro-Ukrainian politicians')))
And what a strange coincidence - immediately threatening Article 111 for high treason)))", the parliamentarian noted.
Zhelezniak recalled that earlier the media wrote that the authorities were promoting the idea that "Mindichgate" was Kolomoisky's intrigue.
"On 18 November, UP wrote that Yermak had been trying to convince Zelenskyy for the past week that he was not on the tapes and that it was all Kolomoisky's idea) What a coincidence)))
And the idea of bringing charges of "high treason" is not new. Neither to the heads of anti-corruption agencies nor to anyone who spoke out against Ali Baba.
Frankly, it's obvious why the head of the Presidential Administration left the film business — he's much better at weaving real intrigues than coming up with scripts for them," he concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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