NABU and SAPO moved on to next stage of "Mindichgate" investigation, - Kryvonos
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have moved from the closed stage to the financial investigation stage in the "Midas" case, which involves Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio and friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was announced by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos at the UP 100 award ceremony, according to Censor.NET.
Moving on to the next stage
"The investigation has now moved from the closed stage, where we listen, gather evidence of criminal activity, but cannot send requests to state bodies or abroad to disclose, for example, a bank transaction, to its own stage, that is, the stage of financial investigation," said the NABU director.
According to Kryvonos, after searches in the case, the investigation has hundreds of seized digital devices:
- computers, telephones, etc.,
- many documents, including those seized from "Energoatom" and other energy companies.
Also, as Kryvonos noted, investigators have a number of "interesting documents."
"And now these thousands of records are being compared with what has been seized. We will not stop; we are confident that we must see this case through to the end and show Ukrainian society how much money was stolen, how much of it was converted into expensive villas in Switzerland, apartments, real estate, and money in bank accounts. And all of this must be returned to the Ukrainian budget. This is our task," concluded the director of NABU.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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