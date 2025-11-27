NABU and SAPO moved on to next stage of "Mindichgate" investigation, - Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have moved from the closed stage to the financial investigation stage in the "Midas" case, which involves Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio and friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was announced by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos at the UP 100 award ceremony, according to Censor.NET.

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Moving on to the next stage

"The investigation has now moved from the closed stage, where we listen, gather evidence of criminal activity, but cannot send requests to state bodies or abroad to disclose, for example, a bank transaction, to its own stage, that is, the stage of financial investigation," said the NABU director.

According to Kryvonos, after searches in the case, the investigation has hundreds of seized digital devices:

computers, telephones, etc.,

many documents, including those seized from "Energoatom" and other energy companies.

Also, as Kryvonos noted, investigators have a number of "interesting documents."

"And now these thousands of records are being compared with what has been seized. We will not stop; we are confident that we must see this case through to the end and show Ukrainian society how much money was stolen, how much of it was converted into expensive villas in Switzerland, apartments, real estate, and money in bank accounts. And all of this must be returned to the Ukrainian budget. This is our task," concluded the director of NABU.

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