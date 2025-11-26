Umerov testifies to NABU in "Mindichgate" case – media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has questioned National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov as a witness in the case concerning the "back office" allegedly organised by Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

As reported by Censor.NET, Umerov’s press service disclosed this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

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Umerov at NABU

"Rustem Umerov was summoned to NABU as a witness to give testimony in criminal proceedings opened over interference in the work of a state official. The conversation was constructive. Rustem Umerov answered all investigators’ questions in accordance with procedural law," the statement says.

The press service specified that this procedural action took place on 25 November. No further details were provided.

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Mindichgate

Read more: Kvartal 95 co-owner Mindich collected "background information" on 500 NABU detectives, MPs and journalists