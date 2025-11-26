76% of Ukrainians who know about Mindichgate consider investigation to be justified, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of adult citizens of Ukraine are aware of the Mindichgate investigation.

This is evidenced by data from a survey conducted by the independent research organisation Sociopolis, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Only 10% of respondents had not heard about this investigation.

44.2% said they had heard quite a lot about Mindichgate and had an idea of what it was about, while 45.8% had heard something but did not have a complete picture.

Ukrainians' attitude towards Mindichgate

76.6% of those who know about the NABU investigation responded that, in their opinion, the investigation is justified and the corrupt actions recorded during the investigation most likely did take place.

15.7% responded that, in their personal opinion, the NABU investigation is generally questionable and its main purpose is to put pressure on the country's top leadership.

7.7% of respondents were unable to determine their assessment of the aforementioned NABU investigation.

Read more: Court refused to change preventive measure for Zorina in Mindichgate case

Methodology

The survey was conducted from 18 to 24 November. The sample consisted of 1,007 respondents.

Mindichgate