Court refused to change preventive measure for Zorina in Mindichgate case
The lawyer representing Liudmyla Zorin, who is suspected of embezzling funds from Energoatom, has appealed against the High Anti-Corruption Court's decision on her preventive measure.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
Previously, the court had ordered her to be held in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 12 million hryvnia. The appeal was rejected, and the preventive measure remained unchanged.
Zorina is accused of aiding in the legalization of 1.6 million hryvnia. The defense claims that at the time of her arrest, she did not have the status of a suspect, and the seizure of her passport was illegal, since the defendant had never traveled abroad. In addition, Zorina has a disabled child to support.
The lawyer clarified that his client worked as an accountant from home, provided support to companies, analyzed documents, and developed business plans. According to him, the origin of the bail posted for her has not yet been established, and Zorina herself does not know who posted it.
During searches at Zorina's home, more than $100,000 and other savings were seized. The prosecution claims that she controlled foreign powers of attorney, banking licenses, and currency conversion in the United States.
The court rejected the defense's appeal, and the preventive measure remained unchanged.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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