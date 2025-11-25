Court refused to change preventive measure for Zorina in Mindichgate case

The lawyer representing Liudmyla Zorin, who is suspected of embezzling funds from Energoatom, has appealed against the High Anti-Corruption Court's decision on her preventive measure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Previously, the court had ordered her to be held in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 12 million hryvnia. The appeal was rejected, and the preventive measure remained unchanged.

Zorina is accused of aiding in the legalization of 1.6 million hryvnia. The defense claims that at the time of her arrest, she did not have the status of a suspect, and the seizure of her passport was illegal, since the defendant had never traveled abroad. In addition, Zorina has a disabled child to support.

The lawyer clarified that his client worked as an accountant from home, provided support to companies, analyzed documents, and developed business plans. According to him, the origin of the bail posted for her has not yet been established, and Zorina herself does not know who posted it.

During searches at Zorina's home, more than $100,000 and other savings were seized. The prosecution claims that she controlled foreign powers of attorney, banking licenses, and currency conversion in the United States.

The court rejected the defense's appeal, and the preventive measure remained unchanged.

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