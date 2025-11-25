Kvartal 95 co-owner Mindich compiled 500 "dossiers" on NABU detectives, MPs and journalists

Co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Timur Mindich compiled "dossiers" on more than 500 NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.

This was stated by the head of the NABU detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee, according to Censor.NET.

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"We see information about the direct monitoring of NABU detectives' activities, their movements around Kyiv using the 'safe city' database. We see information about the collection of data on the places of residence of NABU detectives, their relatives, children, contact details and other data that could be used, possibly, to exert pressure," he said.

Information gathering

According to Abakumov, it has now been established that figures in the "Mindichgate" case compiled 527 background files on various influential figures in the state.

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Who was targeted?

The files contain information on 15 NABU detectives who were investigating crimes in the energy sector, within law enforcement agencies and in other areas.

"Some of these files were compiled on 17 July 2025, before the infamous July events involving mass searches at the Bureau," Abakumov said.

On 17 July, background files were drawn up on a number of employees who later were served with notices of suspicion by law enforcement.

"One of the documents was compiled on 17 July regarding Ruslan Mahamedrasulov. Another concerned Vitalii Tebekin, who also received a notice of suspicion. Yet another related to Yevhen Tokar. How did members of the criminal organisation obtain information from closed databases about places of residence, contact phone numbers, passport details and relatives – their addresses, passport data and tax identification numbers?" the head of the detective units stressed, adding that this suggests it was done by law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Owner of "Kvartal-95" Mindich is on international wanted list

Who else is on the list?

Abakumov added that among the files found on data carriers during searches of the suspects were background notes on 16 members of parliament, including Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasiia Radina, Chair of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) Yaroslav Zhelezniak, and other MPs.

There is also information on 18 ministers and their deputies who held positions in the energy sector or in the justice sector.

There is information about nine SSU employees and ten journalists, including Yurii Nikolov, the late Shalaiskyi and other reporters covering corruption in the energy sector.

Regarding the former head of Ukrenergo.

"Profiles" were also compiled on employees of the State Enforcement Service and court experts.

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Mindichgate

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