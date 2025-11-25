Kvartal 95 co-owner Mindich compiled 500 "dossiers" on NABU detectives, MPs and journalists
Co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Timur Mindich compiled "dossiers" on more than 500 NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.
This was stated by the head of the NABU detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee, according to Censor.NET.
"We see information about the direct monitoring of NABU detectives' activities, their movements around Kyiv using the 'safe city' database. We see information about the collection of data on the places of residence of NABU detectives, their relatives, children, contact details and other data that could be used, possibly, to exert pressure," he said.
Information gathering
According to Abakumov, it has now been established that figures in the "Mindichgate" case compiled 527 background files on various influential figures in the state.
Who was targeted?
The files contain information on 15 NABU detectives who were investigating crimes in the energy sector, within law enforcement agencies and in other areas.
"Some of these files were compiled on 17 July 2025, before the infamous July events involving mass searches at the Bureau," Abakumov said.
On 17 July, background files were drawn up on a number of employees who later were served with notices of suspicion by law enforcement.
"One of the documents was compiled on 17 July regarding Ruslan Mahamedrasulov. Another concerned Vitalii Tebekin, who also received a notice of suspicion. Yet another related to Yevhen Tokar. How did members of the criminal organisation obtain information from closed databases about places of residence, contact phone numbers, passport details and relatives – their addresses, passport data and tax identification numbers?" the head of the detective units stressed, adding that this suggests it was done by law enforcement agencies.
Who else is on the list?
Abakumov added that among the files found on data carriers during searches of the suspects were background notes on 16 members of parliament, including Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasiia Radina, Chair of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) Yaroslav Zhelezniak, and other MPs.
There is also information on 18 ministers and their deputies who held positions in the energy sector or in the justice sector.
There is information about nine SSU employees and ten journalists, including Yurii Nikolov, the late Shalaiskyi and other reporters covering corruption in the energy sector.
Regarding the former head of Ukrenergo.
"Profiles" were also compiled on employees of the State Enforcement Service and court experts.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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