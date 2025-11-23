The US peace plan scared Ukraine, its allies, and even the American establishment, but unexpectedly played into the hands of President Zelenskyy. The focus of attention within the country has shifted, and anti-corruption tensions have been erased.

This is stated in an article by ZN.ua, as reported by Censor.NET.

About Zelenskyy and Yermak

"In the end, Zelenskyy kept Yermak and his people close..." The Servants of the People gave preference to those who feed them in parliament (payments in envelopes have been resumed after a long break: the back office through which "deputy" payments were made is far from the only one), rather than the people they are supposed to represent," the article says.

According to the author of the article, Yermak's dismissal does not solve anything for the country at this point.

"But Yermak is dead weight who has long since ceased to matter. Because Zelenskyy matters. It was Zelenskyy who chose Yermak, Mindich, and Co., granting them unlimited powers.

Yermak is Zelenskyy's creation, not Zelenskyy Yermak's creation," the publication says.

Watch more: Russian Federation used more than 1,050 drones, nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs and more than 60 missiles against Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Relations with Mindich

Despite Zelenskyy's public statements that he had not communicated with Mindich since the investigation began (although the head of state did not specify when exactly), according to the publication, Mindich and Chernyshov had spoken on the phone three times since June, when Mindich was sent to bring Chernyshov back. And the president asked his friend not to return to Ukraine. Everything that happened next was more of a personal regret for Zelenskyy that such a misfortune had befallen Mindich than a blow that it had happened to the state.

Personnel issues

Despite the fact that Yermak remains in office, a number of personnel decisions have been made. In particular, as ZN.ua recalls, Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and his protégé, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynychuk, have been dismissed. The supervisory board of Energoatom has been dissolved, audits of state-owned companies have begun, financial reports are being updated, and the management of state-owned enterprises is being reformatted.

"According to our information, there will be even more victims. The list includes the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Philip Pronin.... Pronin will be dismissed. As will the long-standing curator of law enforcement agencies, Oleg Tatarov. The president has already questioned his effectiveness. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba may also leave," the publication claims.

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Peace plan

As the publication emphasizes, the most important thing now is not to sign the oppressive conditions that are being imposed on us.

"If Zelensky was unable or unwilling to ensure quality and effective governance within the country, then he simply must fight for Ukraine's interests on the international stage," the article notes.