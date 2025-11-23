Russian Federation used more than 1,050 drones, nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs and more than 60 missiles against Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian territory using drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on Ternopil

He recalled that search and rescue operations in Ternopil, where a missile struck a residential building, were completed yesterday evening. Rescuers worked continuously for four days.

Read on Censor.NET: Search and rescue operations in Ternopil after the Russian attack on 19 November have been completed: 33 people were killed, including six children

"As a result of this Russian crime, 33 people were killed, including six children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Unfortunately, six people are still missing. I thank all the services that were involved in dealing with the aftermath of this strike and worked to save our people," the president wrote.

Attack on Dnipro

In addition, emergency work is continuing in Dnipro, at the site of the Russian drone strike near a high-rise building.

See more: Damaged but resilient: Dnipro after Russian drone attack. PHOTOS

"Fourteen people were injured in the strike, including a child. I would like to thank all our services, who worked quickly to extinguish the fire and are helping on site," Zelenskyy said.

Shelling of Nikopol

In Nikopol, the Russians struck with an FPV drone, injuring two children and a woman. Again, at night, there were strikes on residential and civilian infrastructure, on energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: four districts under attack. Fourteen people wounded in Dnipro, including child. PHOTOS

What did the Russians use to attack?

Zelensky reported that Russian attacks continued throughout the week: more than 1,050 strike drones, nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs and more than 60 missiles of various types were used.

Diplomacy and strengthening defence

The President reminded that today our advisers will be working in Switzerland with representatives of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Read more: Zelenskyy informed leaders of Northern Europe and Baltic states about work on plan to end war

"But in parallel with the diplomatic track, we must do everything to strengthen our defence against such despicable Russian strikes. It is very important to accelerate the implementation of all our agreements with partners on air defence systems and missiles. Thank you to everyone who is helping to protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is working for peace," he added.