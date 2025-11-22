Zelenskyy informed leaders of Northern Europe and Baltic states about work on plan to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of Northern Europe and the Baltic states, during which he informed them about the work on a plan to end the war and the next steps.

This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristjan Mihal.

As noted, the president reported on the work with American and European partners on a plan to end the war and the next steps. He stressed that from the very first days of this war, Ukraine has been striving for a dignified peace like no other and is doing everything on its part to work as effectively as possible.

"Zelenskyy thanked each leader for supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, our struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Ukraine appreciates the solidarity and understanding of our fundamental positions," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed peace plan for Ukraine with Tusk: Europe must be included in process

What preceded it?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

As reported, EU leaders have already stated that Trump's plan needs further refinement, as it is unacceptable to change borders by force and limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.