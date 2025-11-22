Zelenskyy discussed peace plan for Ukraine with Tusk: Europe must be included in process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

What did they talk about?

According to Zelenskyy, he shared details of our diplomatic work with the US and Europe.

"It is important for us that all partners who have been with us since the beginning of this war are informed about the situation. We are coordinating to ensure that Europe is included in the process.

I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the entire Polish people for their support. We know that we can always count on Poland, and we greatly appreciate it," the head of state said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on consultations regarding Trump’s plan: Our representatives know how to protect national interests. VIDEO

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

See more: We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reduce US military aid;

recognize Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.