We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they talk about?

According to Zelenskyy, during the conversation, they exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and the opportunities that have now emerged.

Read more: Trump’s peace plan is de facto capitulation of Ukraine, - Hillary Clinton

"I informed the Prime Minister about our joint work with Europe and the US on the American plan to end the war. We are working constructively to ensure that the plan is agreed upon," Zelenskyy said.

"It is important that our agreements with the Netherlands are being implemented very quickly. The Prime Minister said that one of the energy packages – various equipment, including transformers – is already on its way to Ukraine. Thank you for this and for the consistent and decisive support from the Dutch people. We appreciate all the help," the head of state added.

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reducing US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.