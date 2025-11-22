Consultations with partners on path to peace will be held. Delegation approved, - OP

Ukraine will hold consultations with its partners in the coming days on steps to end the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Office of the President.

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"As agreed with our partners, consultations on steps to end the war will take place in the coming days," the statement said.

The composition of the delegation and directives have been approved.

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation and the directives for the relevant negotiations.

We are counting on constructive work and are ready to work as quickly as possible to achieve real peace. Ukraine never wanted this war and will do everything to end it with a dignified peace. Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace, and representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend the legitimate interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security," the Office of the President emphasizes.

The Ukrainian side is grateful for the willingness of its European partners to help.

Read more: More like "Putin’s plan": Congressional representatives criticized Trump’s new "peace plan"

Composition of the delegation

By decree No. 854/2025, Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation. It includes:

YERMAK Andrii Borysovych - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, head of the delegation

UMEROV Rustem Enverovych - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

KYRYLO OLEKSIIOVYCH BUDANOV - Head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

HNATOV Andrii Viktorovych - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

IVASHCHENKO Oleh Ivanovych - Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Serhiy Olegovych KYSYLYTSIA - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Yevhen Viktorovych OSTRIANSKYI - First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

POKLAD Oleksandr Valentynovych - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

BEVZ Oleksandr Oleksandrovych - Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.