More like "Putin’s plan": Congressional representatives criticized Trump’s new "peace plan"

Some members of Congress from the Republican and Democratic parties have criticized the peace plan proposed by the Trump administration to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

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What do members of Congress think about Trump's plan?

Senator Mitch McConnell, former Republican leader in the Senate, has the impression that Trump's entourage is more focused on appeasing dictator Putin than on ensuring lasting peace.

Putin spent a whole year trying to make President Trump look foolish. If administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than with securing real peace, the president needs new advisors. Rewarding Russian carnage would be a disaster for American interests. And a capitulation like Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a disaster for the legacy of 'peace through strength,'" McConnell said.

Read more: Trump’s peace plan is de facto capitulation of Ukraine, - Hillary Clinton

Democratic Senator Jean Shaheen, who is co-chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it looks more like "Putin's plan."

"What the US really needs to do is put pressure on Putin, provide long-range weapons, impose secondary sanctions on companies that fuel the Russian war machine, and force Putin to sit down at the table for real negotiations. We should not represent Russia's interests in this agreement," the senator stressed.

The head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Roger Wicker, noted that the 28-point plan has real shortcomings and that he is "very skeptical" about the document's chances of securing peace.

"Ukraine cannot be forced to give up its land to one of the world's worst war criminals in the person of Putin. The size and location of Ukraine's armed forces are a sovereign choice of its government and people. And any assurances given to Putin should not reward his evil actions or undermine the security of the US or its allies. In particular, any assumptions that we can ensure control over weapons with a serial liar and murderer like Putin should be viewed with particular skepticism," Vicker emphasized.

Read more: US pressures Zelenskyy to sign peace deal - Politico

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, in turn, began collecting signatures to put a bill on tougher sanctions against Russia to a vote.

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"