Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"
US President Donald Trump said that the US would "withhold its support for Ukraine" if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the 28-point American peace plan.
The US leader made this statement during a briefing with New York's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.
When asked if he had spoken to Zelenskyy about the 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, Trump replied:
"We have a plan. What is happening is terrible. This is a war that should never have happened... We believe we have a way to achieve peace. He has to approve it."
When asked by a journalist that the peace plan had been criticised, Trump replied:
"If he (Zelenskyy, ed.) doesn't like the deal, then, you know, they should just keep fighting. I think you know that if he doesn't accept it, the US will withhold its support for Ukraine."
In addition, Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on 28 February this year, when he told Zelenskyy: "You don't have any cards."
"At some point, he'll have to accept something. Remember, not long ago in the Oval Office, I said, 'You don't have the cards for that.' I inherited this war. I thought he should have made a deal a year ago, two years ago," Trump said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- The media also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.
- Reuters also wrote that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussion.
- The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
- White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that the new "peace plan" proposed by the US administration regarding Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and provides favourable conditions for both sides.
- President Donald Trump later confirmed that his administration had set a deadline for Ukraine of next Thursday, 27 November, by which it must agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
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