Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"

US President Donald Trump said that the US would "withhold its support for Ukraine" if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the 28-point American peace plan.

The US leader made this statement during a briefing with New York's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

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When asked if he had spoken to Zelenskyy about the 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, Trump replied:

"We have a plan. What is happening is terrible. This is a war that should never have happened... We believe we have a way to achieve peace. He has to approve it."

When asked by a journalist that the peace plan had been criticised, Trump replied:

"If he (Zelenskyy, ed.) doesn't like the deal, then, you know, they should just keep fighting. I think you know that if he doesn't accept it, the US will withhold its support for Ukraine."

In addition, Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on 28 February this year, when he told Zelenskyy: "You don't have any cards."

"At some point, he'll have to accept something. Remember, not long ago in the Oval Office, I said, 'You don't have the cards for that.' I inherited this war. I thought he should have made a deal a year ago, two years ago," Trump said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses U.S. peace plan with Rutte: "We are ready to work quickly and constructively"

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