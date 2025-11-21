Zelenskyy discusses U.S. peace plan with Rutte: "We are ready to work quickly and constructively"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET says.

"Mark expressed his condolences over Russia’s horrific attack on Ternopil. Thirty-one people were killed, including six children. Search-and-rescue operations at the site of this tragedy are still ongoing," the statement reads.



Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainians desire an end to the war, the killings, and a just peace more than anyone else in the world.

"We discussed the available diplomatic options and the plan proposed by the American side. We are ready to work quickly and constructively to make it effective. We are coordinating our next joint steps. Thank you for your support!" he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses U.S. plan to end war with Vance and Driscoll: "Teams ready to work 24/7"

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

President Donald Trump said his administration has set a deadline for Ukraine, next Thursday, November 27, by which Kyiv must accept the U.S.-proposed peace plan.

U.S. plan for Ukraine