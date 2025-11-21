Zelenskyy discusses U.S. peace plan with Rutte: "We are ready to work quickly and constructively"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET says.
"Mark expressed his condolences over Russia’s horrific attack on Ternopil. Thirty-one people were killed, including six children. Search-and-rescue operations at the site of this tragedy are still ongoing," the statement reads.
Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainians desire an end to the war, the killings, and a just peace more than anyone else in the world.
"We discussed the available diplomatic options and the plan proposed by the American side. We are ready to work quickly and constructively to make it effective. We are coordinating our next joint steps. Thank you for your support!" he added.
Background
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.
President Donald Trump said his administration has set a deadline for Ukraine, next Thursday, November 27, by which Kyiv must accept the U.S.-proposed peace plan.
U.S. plan for Ukraine
- Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.
- Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.
- The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. administration’s newly proposed "peace plan" for Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and offers favorable terms for both sides.
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