US "peace plan" offers "mutual benefits" for Russia and Ukraine - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that the new "peace plan" proposed by the US administration regarding Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and provides favourable conditions for both sides.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ABC News.

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Levitt noted that the agreement should provide "full security guarantees and deterrence" for Ukraine, Europe and Russia, as well as financial opportunities for the reconstruction of Ukraine. For Russia, she said, a return to the global economy is envisaged. "This will be an advantage for the people of both countries," she stressed.

According to the spokeswoman, the plan is designed to "reflect the realities of the situation" and find the optimal "win-win scenario" where both sides "get more than they give."

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Read more: Any proposal for peace deal with Russia must have Ukraine’s consent - Starmer

What preceded this?

Read more: US did not give any assessments to "peace plan", no points were removed - Umerov

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

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