US "peace plan" offers "mutual benefits" for Russia and Ukraine - White House
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that the new "peace plan" proposed by the US administration regarding Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and provides favourable conditions for both sides.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ABC News.
Levitt noted that the agreement should provide "full security guarantees and deterrence" for Ukraine, Europe and Russia, as well as financial opportunities for the reconstruction of Ukraine. For Russia, she said, a return to the global economy is envisaged. "This will be an advantage for the people of both countries," she stressed.
According to the spokeswoman, the plan is designed to "reflect the realities of the situation" and find the optimal "win-win scenario" where both sides "get more than they give."
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- The media also wrote that Trump had sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.
- Reuters also wrote that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.
- The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
What is known about Trump's peace plan?
According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.
According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:
- surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;
- reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;
- a reduction in US military aid;
- recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.
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