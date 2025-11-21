Any proposal for peace deal with Russia must have Ukraine’s consent - Starmer

Ukraine's future must be determined by Ukraine, and this principle must underpin a just and lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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"Any proposal for a peace agreement with Russia must have Ukraine's consent, as European leaders seek to ensure that regional security issues are addressed in US-led negotiations to end the war," the British prime minister said.

This was how Starmer commented on US President Donald Trump's attempt to resume negotiations to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"You have seen the statement that Ukraine published this afternoon, so its position is absolutely clear. Ukraine's future must be determined by Ukraine itself, and we must never lose sight of this principle, which is the basis for the just and lasting peace that we all want to see," Starmer emphasized.

Read more: US did not give any assessments to "peace plan", no points were removed - Umerov

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

On the evening of November 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the US had presented its proposals for ending the war.

Read more: US is demanding that Ukraine present draft peace agreement by Thanksgiving Day, 27 November - FT