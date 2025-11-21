US did not give any assessments to "peace plan", no points were removed - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov emphasized that information about Ukraine's "approval" or "removal of points" from the US "peace plan" does not correspond to reality.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Earlier, media outlets reported that Umerov had made a change to one of the 28 points of the peace plan.

The original text provided for an audit of all international aid received by Ukraine in order to identify possible corruption. However, this requirement was subsequently removed and it was stated that all parties would receive "full amnesty for their actions during the war."

At the same time, Umerov denied the journalists' reports.

"I would like to clarify something briefly. During my trip to the United States, my task was technical in nature – organizing meetings and preparing for dialogue. I did not provide any assessments or, even less so, approvals of any points. This is not within my authority and does not comply with procedure," he emphasized.

Media reports about alleged "agreements" or "deletions of points" have nothing to do with reality. These are examples of unverified information that arose outside the context of consultations. We are carefully considering our partners' proposals within the framework of Ukraine's unchanging principles – sovereignty, human security, and a just peace," the NSDC secretary concluded.

Read more: US is demanding that Ukraine present draft peace agreement by Thanksgiving Day, 27 November - FT

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

On the evening of November 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the US had presented its proposals for ending the war.

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