Zelenskyy discusses U.S. plan to end war with Vance and Driscoll: "Teams ready to work 24/7"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. The sides discussed details of the U.S. proposal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The president said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Discussed details of the U.S. plan.

"I spoke for nearly an hour with U.S. Vice President Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Driscoll. We had time to go over many details of the U.S. proposal to end the war, and we are trying to make the next steps dignified and truly effective in achieving a lasting peace. I’m grateful for the attention and the willingness to work together with us and our partners," Zelenskyy said.

The sides agreed that Ukraine, together with the United States and Europe, will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace truly workable.

Watch more: Ukraine may face hard choice: either lose dignity or risk losing key partner – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine respects Trump’s push to end the war.

"Ukraine has always respected and continues to respect President Trump’s desire to end the bloodshed, and we view every realistic proposal positively. We agreed to stay in constant contact, and our teams are ready to work around the clock," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: U.S. threatens to halt weapons supplies if Ukraine does not sign "peace plan" by November 27, Reuters reports

Background

Earlier, media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance as part of consultations on possible talks to end the war.

US plan

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. administration’s newly proposed "peace plan" for Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and offers favorable terms for both sides.

Read more: Negotiations on U.S. "peace plan" could last 12 months, WP says