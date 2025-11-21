Zelenskyy holds call with Vance on U.S. "peace plan" – media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance as part of consultations on possible talks to end the war.

Sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine told journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Earlier, an Axios correspondent reported that the call was scheduled for Friday. According to the sources, the call "ended half an hour ago." They provided no details on what was discussed.

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

The German government released a statement by Merz, Macron and Starmer following their call with Zelenskyy, saying that the current line of contact should serve as the "starting point" for any discussions.

Read more: European leaders call for urgent talks on US ’peace plan’ - Bloomberg

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Watch more: Ukraine may face hard choice: either lose dignity or risk losing key partner – Zelenskyy. VIDEO