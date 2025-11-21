Current line of contact should be "starting point" for any talks – Merz, Macron and Starmer after call with Zelenskyy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated in a German government statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the call

The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering and full support for Ukraine on its path toward a durable and just peace.

"The four leaders welcomed the United States’ efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In particular, they praised its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its readiness to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees.

They agreed to coordinate their actions closely with one another, with other European partners and with Washington on this issue," the statement said.

The leaders stressed that the current line of contact should serve as the starting point for any discussions, and that Ukraine’s Armed Forces must remain capable of effectively defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

"They agreed that any deal affecting European states, the European Union or NATO requires approval by European partners or consensus among allies," the statement concluded.

Read more: European leaders call for urgent talks on US ’peace plan’ - Bloomberg

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

Read more: US "peace plan" offers "mutual benefits" for Russia and Ukraine - White House

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: US "peace plan" is not final, - Wadephul