US "peace plan" is not final, - Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, commenting on the US "peace plan" for Ukraine, noted that it is not a final plan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to to Reuters.

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The minister noted that he considers the "peace plan" to be a list of issues that need to be urgently discussed between Ukraine and Russia.

"Germany's position is the European position, which means that we support Ukraine. We want to ensure that Ukraine can discuss these issues from a position of strength," Wadephul added.

Read more: European leaders are preparing alternative "peace plan" with fairer terms for Ukraine - WSJ

What preceded it?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also reported that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.

The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps.

Read more: Any proposal for peace deal with Russia must have Ukraine’s consent - Starmer

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

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