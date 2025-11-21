European leaders are preparing alternative "peace plan" with fairer terms for Ukraine - WSJ

A group of European leaders is working on an alternative version of the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, with conditions that, in their view, will be much fairer to Ukraine than the document developed by Donald Trump's administration.

This is according to The Wall Street Journal, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the publication, European leaders want to offer their own version of a settlement to the war and convince Ukraine to support their plan. It is expected to contain provisions that are more favourable to Kyiv, but no details have been disclosed yet.

Work on the document is expected to be completed "in the coming days." No other parameters or content of the future European initiative have been disclosed at this time.

What preceded this?

Read more: Any proposal for peace deal with Russia must have Ukraine’s consent - Starmer

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: US did not give any assessments to "peace plan", no points were removed - Umerov