European leaders call for urgent talks on US ’peace plan’ - Bloomberg

Following the announcement of details of the US "peace plan," European leaders are initiating urgent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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It is noted that the participants in the conversation should include, in particular, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who urgently rescheduled his plans for Friday for this purpose. The conversation is expected to take place in the coming hours.

European leaders to gather for G20 meeting in South Africa

European leaders plan to meet on Saturday, November 22, on the sidelines of the G20 conference in South Africa to coordinate further action following the announcement of the draft "peace plan" between the US and Russia. Finnish President Alexander Stubb is also expected to participate in the coordination discussions.

European countries intend to develop a common position and, if possible, agree on collective talks with the American side.

Read more: Umerov, Budanov and Ivashchenko met with US delegation: No decisions outside framework of sovereignty

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.