Umerov, Budanov and Ivashchenko met with US delegation: No decisions outside framework of sovereignty

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, participated in a meeting with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Umerov, the meeting was also attended by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostryansky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnativ, Head of the National Security and Defense Council Secretariat Anatoliy Barhilevych, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky.

"We continued the consultations that began yesterday at the level of the President of Ukraine. We discussed approaches to restoring a just peace, the order of next steps, and realistic formats for further dialogue. Ukraine is carefully studying each proposal from its partners and clearly articulating its own position.



There are no decisions outside the framework of sovereignty, human security, and our red lines, nor can there be. This is the basis for any discussion," added the NSDC secretary.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 10-year guarantees without obligation for direct military aid, - WSJ

What preceded it?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also reported that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.

The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps.

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What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: US "peace plan" offers "mutual benefits" for Russia and Ukraine - White House