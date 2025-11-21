US offers Ukraine 10-year guarantees without obligation for direct military aid, - WSJ

The security guarantees that the US is prepared to provide Ukraine as part of its "peace plan" are designed to last for 10 years, with the possibility of extension.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a publication in The Wall Street Journal.

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According to the publication, the details of these guarantees are set out in a separate document that supplements the main list of 28 points. It refers to logistical support, intelligence assistance, and other measures that the US will deem appropriate after consulting with its allies.

At the same time, the document does not contain a commitment by the US to provide Ukraine with direct military assistance in the event of new aggression by Russia. No other details regarding the content of the guarantees have been disclosed at this time.

Read more: US "peace plan" is not final, - Wadephul

What preceded it?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also reported that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.

The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps.

Read more: US "peace plan" offers "mutual benefits" for Russia and Ukraine - White House

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

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