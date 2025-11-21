Ukraine may face hard choice: either lose dignity or risk losing key partner – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people.

The video was published by the president's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukrainians!

In every nation’s life, there comes a moment when everyone needs to talk. Honestly. Calmly. Without guesses, rumors, gossip, without anything unnecessary. Just as it is. The way I always try to speak with you.

This is one of the hardest moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine right now is among the strongest we have faced. Ukraine may find itself before a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the tough 28 points, or an extremely hard winter, the hardest, with further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice. And being expected to trust the one who has attacked us twice already.

They will be waiting for our answer. But in fact, I have already given it. On May 20, 2019, when swearing allegiance to Ukraine, I said, among other things: "I, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, elected President of Ukraine by the will of the people, pledge by all my actions to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, to uphold the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, to fulfil my duties in the interests of all compatriots, and to strengthen Ukraine’s standing in the world." For me, this is not a box-ticking protocol formality. It is an oath. Every day, I remain faithful to every word of it. I will never betray it. Ukraine’s national interest must be taken into account.

We are not making loud statements. We will work calmly with America and with all our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our key partner.

I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives, but we will not give the enemy any reason to say Ukraine does not want peace, that Ukraine is sabotaging the process, that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen.

Ukraine will work fast. Today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week, and for as long as it takes. In 24/7 mode, I will fight to ensure that at least two points are not dropped from the plan: the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians. Everything else rests on this: our sovereignty, our independence, our land, our people, and Ukraine’s future.

We will, and we must, do everything so that this ends the war, but does not end Ukraine, does not end Europe, and does not end global peace.

I have just spoken with Europeans. We count on our European friends who clearly understand that Russia is not somewhere far away, that it is right next to the EU’s borders, and that Ukraine is now the only shield separating comfortable European life from Putin’s plans. We remember: Europe stood with us. We believe: Europe will stand with us.

Read more: Trump administration wants Ukraine and Russia to agree on "peace plan" by end of 2025 – CNN

Ukraine must not experience a February 24 déjà vu, that feeling of being alone. When no one could stop Russia except our heroic people who stood like a wall against Putin’s army.

And of course, it was very moving when the world said: Ukrainians are incredible; my God, look at them, how they fight, how they resist, what titans they are. And that is the truth, absolute truth. But Europe and the whole world must also understand another truth: Ukrainians are first and foremost people. For almost four years of full-scale invasion, we have been holding back one of the largest armies on earth. We are holding a front line thousands of kilometres long. Every night our people live through shelling, missile strikes, ballistic attacks, Shahed attacks. Every day our people lose someone close. And our people desperately want this war to end. Yes, we are steel. But any metal, even the strongest, can reach its limit.

Don’t forget this. Stand with Ukraine, stand with our people, and therefore stand with dignity and freedom.

Dear Ukrainians!

Remember that first day of the war. Most of us made a choice, a choice for Ukraine. Remember how we felt then. What was it like? Dark, loud, hard, painful, frightening for many. But the enemy did not see our backs running away. He saw our eyes, full of readiness to fight for what is ours. That is dignity. That is freedom. And that is the most terrifying thing for Russia: to see Ukrainians united.

Then our unity was aimed at defending our home from the enemy.

And right now, unity is needed more than ever to ensure a dignified peace in our home.

I am addressing all Ukrainians now: our people, citizens, politicians, everyone. We must pull ourselves together. Get our heads straight. Stop the shitstorm. Stop the political games. The state must work. The parliament of a country at war must work in unity. The government of a country at war must work effectively. And all of us together must not forget, and must not confuse, who Ukraine’s enemy is today.

I remember how on the first day of the war various "envoys" brought me different plans and points, with ultimatums on how to end the war. They said: either this way, or no way. Either you sign it, or you will be eliminated and an "acting President of Ukraine" will sign it instead of you.

We all know how that ended. Many of those "envoys" became part of the prisoner exchange pool and went home to their "native harbor" along with their proposals and points.

I did not betray Ukraine then. I felt, clearly, the support of every one of you behind me: every Ukrainian man and woman, every soldier, every volunteer, every medic, every diplomat, every journalist, our entire people.

We did not betray Ukraine then, and we will not do it now. And I know for sure that in this truly one of the most important moments of our history, I am not alone. Ukrainians believe in their state, and we are united. In every format of upcoming meetings, discussions and negotiations with partners, it will be much, much easier for me to secure a dignified peace for us and to persuade them, knowing one hundred percent that the people of Ukraine stand behind me. Millions of our people with dignity, fighting for freedom, who have earned peace.

And all our fallen heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine, who are now in heaven and deserve to see from there that their children and grandchildren will live in a dignified peace. And that peace will come. Dignified, effective, lasting.

Read more: US discusses significant increase in military support with Ukraine as part of "peace plan" - Bloomberg

Dear Ukrainians!

The coming week will be very difficult and packed with events.

You are a mature, smart, conscious nation, and you have proved that more than once. You understand that there will be a lot of pressure now: political pressure, information pressure, all kinds of pressure. To weaken us. To set us against each other. The enemy does not sleep and will do everything to make sure we fail.

Will we let them do that? We have no right to. And we will succeed. Because those who want to destroy us do not know us. They do not understand who we really are, what we are about, what we stand for, what kind of people we are. It is no accident that we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom as a national holiday. It shows who we are and what our values are.

We will work on the diplomatic front for our peace. We must work in unity inside the country for our peace, for our dignity.

For our freedom. And I believe, and I know, that I am not alone. With me are our people, our society, our warriors, our partners, our allies, all our people. Dignified. Free. United.

"Happy Day of Dignity and Freedom! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Current line of contact should be "starting point" for any talks – Merz, Macron and Starmer after call with Zelenskyy