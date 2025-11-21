US discusses significant increase in military support with Ukraine as part of "peace plan" - Bloomberg

During his visit to Kyiv, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll discussed with Ukrainian officials the possibility of significantly increasing military support within the framework of the so-called Vitkov-Dmitriev "peace plan."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

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One of Bloomberg's sources noted that despite the alleged support for the plan by US President Donald Trump, its content is controversial and remains a subject of debate. Driscoll's visit to Kyiv was not aimed at presenting a ready-made solution, but at finding options acceptable to both Ukraine and Washington.

According to the publication, "a delegation of senior US military officials led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll visited Kyiv this week to discuss ways to achieve progress, including options for strengthening military support."

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Resistance among US allies

The US "peace plan", consisting of 28 points, which provides for territorial concessions and restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has met with significant resistance among US allies and American politicians. According to former US Ambassador to NATO Juliana Smith: "I am concerned about how little effort has been put into this (peace plan, ed.)... It will be declared dead immediately by a whole series of people, starting with Zelensky himself. He is cautious now, saying that he is considering the issue, but I don't see any circumstances under which he would be willing to accept such a plan."

NATO is dissatisfied with the restrictions that the document imposes on the Alliance, and Western countries do not support the idea of Russia's return to the G8. At the same time, the steps proposed by Moscow are considered insufficient.

Several European leaders have already spoken out against the plan, including the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Greece, Keir Starmer and Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Greek prime minister stressed that "many of the points I have seen are quite problematic... The most important guarantee of security for Ukraine is a strong Ukrainian army."

Read more: US has approved a $105 million package for Ukraine to maintain its Patriot air defence systems

What preceded it?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also reported that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received several signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.

The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps.

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What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.