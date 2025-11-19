EU plans to expand military mobility corridors to Ukraine, - Kallas

The European Union plans to include Ukraine in the "Military Schengen" and pan-European military mobility projects. The goal is to speed up the movement of troops and military equipment across Europe.

This was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, reports Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

Details

"We want to expand military mobility corridors into Ukraine. This would provide a security guarantee, meaning that we could provide faster support if needed," Kallas explained.

The publication writes that Ukraine is mentioned several times in the draft of the new EU Regulation on military mobility.

The regulation was submitted to the EU Council and the European Parliament on November 17 for approval under the procedure.

Read more: Donors begin refusing aid to Ukraine over corruption scandal in energy sector – Servant of People Nahorniak

What does the Regulation cover?

"It is vital for the EU's security interests that the provisions of the Regulation are applied in candidate countries (for EU membership), particularly in Ukraine and Moldova. In this context, the level of alignment of the candidate countries' common foreign and security policies should be taken into account," the document states.

The regulation will offer Ukraine significant advantages: improvement of dual-use transport infrastructure, streamlining of rules for the transport of military equipment, and border crossing procedures throughout Europe.

"These measures will facilitate the faster movement of military aid towards Ukraine and the eastern borders of the Union. Together, these efforts can help strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's logistical links with the Union and contribute to the broader goals of strengthening European security and defense," the authors of the document write.

Russia's war against Ukraine provides invaluable lessons for the EU, Member States, and partners in the field of military mobility. The Military Transport and Mobility Group may invite Ukraine, Moldova, and the countries of the European Economic Area as observers in order to draw on their valuable military experience and prepare Ukraine for its future EU membership," the European Commission said.