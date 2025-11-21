Trump administration wants Ukraine and Russia to agree on "peace plan" by end of 2025 – CNN

The U.S. president’s administration wants Ukraine and Russia to agree on the details of a "peace plan" by the end of the year

CNN reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The outlet’s sources say restarting talks on the war in Ukraine has become a priority for Trump in recent weeks, shortly after the U.S. helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

CNN interlocutors say Trump wants to speed up the timeline for ending the war in Ukraine, hoping to wrap up a conflict that he once publicly said would be easy to resolve.

Some U.S. officials said the administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year

Read more: European leaders call for urgent talks on US ’peace plan’ - Bloomberg

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

The German government released a statement by Merz, Macron and Starmer following their call with Zelenskyy, saying that the current line of contact should serve as the "starting point" for any discussions.

Read more: US discusses significant increase in military support with Ukraine as part of "peace plan" - Bloomberg

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: UK plans to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees – The Telegraph