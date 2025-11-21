UK plans to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees – The Telegraph

The United Kingdom intends to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees within the peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

The Telegraph reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Media reports say President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a separate U.S. proposal on security guarantees prepared as part of a 28-point plan. The draft says any future "significant, deliberate and prolonged armed attack" by Russia on Ukraine would be viewed as an attack threatening the peace and security of the entire transatlantic community.

Under the proposal, the United States and its European allies — including Britain, France and Germany — would respond to any renewed attack, potentially with military force.

Read more: Current line of contact should be "starting point" for any talks – Merz, Macron and Starmer after call with Zelenskyy

Media note that despite the painful concessions demanded by Trump’s peace plan, it also contains an unprecedented pledge: for the first time, a U.S. administration is willing to put Ukraine’s security guarantees on the table for discussion.

Axios, citing a U.S. official, reported that the proposal still needs to be coordinated with European partners and its contents may change. In Washington, the proposed guarantees are being seen as a "major win" for Zelenskyy and for Ukraine’s long-term security.

Read more: U.S. threatens to halt weapons supplies if Ukraine does not sign "peace plan" by November 27, Reuters reports

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

The German government released a statement by Merz, Macron and Starmer following their call with Zelenskyy, saying that the current line of contact should serve as the "starting point" for any discussions.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 10-year guarantees without obligation for direct military aid, - WSJ

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: Umerov, Budanov and Ivashchenko met with US delegation: No decisions outside framework of sovereignty