U.S. threatens to halt weapons supplies if Ukraine does not sign "peace plan" by November 27, Reuters reports

The United States has threatened to suspend intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries to Ukraine unless Kyiv agrees to the framework of a peace deal to settle the war.

Reuters reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Anonymous sources told the outlet that Kyiv is under heavier pressure from Washington than before. The U.S. wants Ukraine to sign the framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 10-year guarantees without obligation for direct military aid, - WSJ

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

Read more: Current line of contact should be "starting point" for any talks – Merz, Macron and Starmer after call with Zelenskyy

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: US "peace plan" is not final, - Wadephul