Trump set November 27 deadline for Ukraine to accept U.S. "peace plan"

President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has set Ukraine a deadline of next Thursday, November 27, by which it must sign off on the White House’s 28-point plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The American leader said this in a radio interview with Fox News on 21 November, CNN reports, according to Censor.NET.

Deadline for Ukraine

"I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are going well, I tend to extend them. But it’s Thursday (November 27 - ed.)," the U.S. president said.

Sanctions against Russia will not be lifted

Fox News also asked Trump whether he plans to lift the sanctions his administration has imposed on Russia. The U.S. president said he does not plan to do so.

Read more: Current line of contact should be "starting point" for any talks – Merz, Macron and Starmer after call with Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. administration’s newly proposed "peace plan" for Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and offers favorable terms for both sides.

Read more: Trump administration wants Ukraine and Russia to agree on "peace plan" by end of 2025 – CNN