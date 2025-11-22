Trump's ultimatum to end the war with Russia is a betrayal of peace and freedom for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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With his ultimatum demanding Ukraine's surrender to Russia, Trump finally won the prize:

the Neville Chamberlain Award for betraying peace, freedom, and justice," Clinton wrote.

Let us recall that in 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler, yielding to Nazi Germany's demands regarding Czechoslovakia.

Chamberlain is now remembered as a symbol of the misguided policy of appeasement, which did not stop but rather accelerated the outbreak of World War II.

Read more: Driscoll becomes Trump’s new special envoy - Guardian

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: Vance announced main terms of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia