Vance announced main terms of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

US Vice President J.D. Vance named three key conditions that must be included in a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Vance wrote about this in X.

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"Any criticism of the peace programme that the administration is working on either misunderstands the programme or distorts some critical reality on the ground. There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons or more sanctions, victory is near. Peace will not be established by failed diplomats or politicians who live in a fictional country. It can be established by intelligent people who live in the real world," he wrote.

Key points of the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia from Vens

To stop the fighting and killings, while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty.

Reach an agreement that both Kyiv and Moscow can accept.

Ensure maximum guarantees that the conflict will not flare up again.

Read also on Censor.NET: Democratic Congressman Windman on Trump's "peace plan": "A concession to the Kremlin"

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

Give up the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv.

Reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Reduce US military aid.

Recognise Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"