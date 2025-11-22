Driscoll becomes Trump’s new special envoy - Guardian

US President Donald Trump has appointed US Army Secretary Dan Driskell as his new "special representative."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Guardian.

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On February 25, 2025, Daniel Patrick Driscoll became the 26th Secretary of the US Army. He is a longtime friend of US Vice President Jay D. Vance. They studied together at Yale Law School and built their careers while maintaining their friendship. Driscoll has the trust of the White House leadership.

Officially, Driscoll is responsible for the budget and personnel of the US Army, but he is increasingly involved in key White House decisions. He is responsible for deploying the National Guard and is often seen in the presidential administration. According to White House sources, he is one of the most effective members of Trump's team. He is a longtime friend of US Vice President Jay D. Vance. They studied together at Yale Law School and built their careers while maintaining a friendly relationship. Driscoll has the trust of the White House leadership.

Officially, Driskell is responsible for the US Army's budget and personnel, but he is increasingly involved in key White House decisions. He is responsible for deploying the National Guard and is often seen in the presidential administration. According to White House sources, he is one of the most effective members of Trump's team.

The day before, Politico noted that Driscoll's popularity, who this week effectively acted as an important international negotiator, contrasts with the position of US Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth, who is "not very trusted in terms of conveying messages to key leaders." The publication then suggested that Driscoll's expanded role in foreign policy in the administration may continue. He is increasingly the public face of ambitious projects and often "promotes" the administration's plans to journalists.

Read more: US sends generals to Russia to negotiate peace plan - Guardian

Biography of Driskell

Driscoll was born in 1985 (or 1986) in North Carolina. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After serving in the military, Driscoll took advantage of veterans' benefits and enrolled at Yale Law School. He graduated in 2014 with a Juris Doctor degree.

Driscoll began his military career in 2007, receiving the rank of armored officer at the Officer Candidate School. He served as commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the 10th Mountain Infantry Division at Fort Drum.

After a nine-month tour of duty in Iraq in 2009, he received the Medal of Military Commendation, Ranger tab, and Combat Infantryman Badge.

After retiring from active duty with the rank of first lieutenant, Driscoll worked at an investment bank, holding management positions in direct investment and venture capital. In 2020, he ran for the House of Representatives from North Carolina's 11th district as a Republican candidate, but was unsuccessful. He was a senior advisor to Vice President J.D. Vance.

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