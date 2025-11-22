US sends generals to Russia to negotiate peace plan - Guardian

A group of high-ranking US generals may fly to Moscow at the end of next week to discuss a "peace plan."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Guardian.

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"According to American sources, a group of American generals is likely to fly to Moscow at the end of next week to discuss a 'peace plan' with the Kremlin," the publication writes.

Another source close to the Kremlin told the publication that although dictator Putin "liked" the general outline of the US plan, the document did not meet Moscow's other requirements.

Among these, according to The Guardian, are a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not expand eastward, as well as enshrining neutral status in the constitution.

Regarding potential EU membership, the source stated that Moscow would only consider it if the military component were excluded, citing Austria's model of neutrality as an example.

Read more: Vance announced main terms of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Europe's reaction to Trump's plan

According to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, the plan involves "significant territorial concessions" by Ukraine and could amount to a de facto surrender.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that Russia has no right to demand concessions from Ukraine and that the EU will continue to support Kyiv.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (according to European Truth) to discuss the American proposal. According to her, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are needed, but other provisions of the plan require "further study."

Read more: Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"