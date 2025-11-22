US pressures Zelenskyy to sign peace deal - Politico

The Trump administration believes that the moment to pressure Ukraine into signing a peace agreement is approaching, given that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is particularly vulnerable at home and is suffering from a corruption scandal that poses the most direct threat to his leadership since Russia's invasion in 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

"Ukrainians will have to accept (the agreement), given the weakness of Zelenskyy's current position," said a senior White House official.

The publication recalls that US President Donald Trump gave Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a deadline of "November 24 to sign the agreement." Otherwise, the publication claims, Ukraine risks losing the support of American intelligence and the military.

At the same time, Politico points out that Trump did not hide his desire to end the hostilities and hesitated between options that were beneficial to each side. This depends on where, in his opinion, he has more leverage.

"It was made clear to Ukrainians that the United States expects them to agree to a peace deal. Any changes will be decided by the president himself," said the American official.

Read more: US sends generals to Russia to negotiate peace plan - Guardian

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: Trump on peace agreement: If Zelenskyy does not agree, US will "withhold support for Ukraine"