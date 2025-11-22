Zelenskyy on consultations regarding Trump’s plan: Our representatives know how to protect national interests. VIDEO

Consultations with partners on the steps needed to end the war will take place in the coming days.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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"I have signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation and approved all relevant directives. Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what is needed to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion, another blow to Ukraine, just as it has repeated crimes against our people and other peoples in the past," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, this is about much more than the specific points of this or that document.

"We must ensure that nowhere in Europe or the world does the principle prevail that crimes against people and humanity, against states and nations, can be rewarded and forgiven. Real peace is always based on guaranteed security and justice. And this feeling is not only mine - I know that it is the feeling of millions of our people and the majority of people in the world," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Decision has been prepared on full audit of state defense companies and their contracts - Zelenskyy at meeting with Svyrydenko

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reducing US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.