Damaged but resilient: Dnipro after Russian drone attack. PHOTOS
After the Russian Federation's night-time drone attack on Dnipro, 15 people have already sought medical assistance.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the wounded
All of them received the necessary assistance. Three people remain in hospitals. They are women aged 52 and 64, and a 48-year-old man. One of the patients has smoke inhalation poisoning. The others have head injuries and lacerations. They are in moderate condition.
The rest of the victims, including an 11-year-old girl, will recover from their ordeal at home.
"This is what Dnipro looks like again today. Devastated after the enemy attack, but resilient. And all because the locals are sticking together. They are helping each other.
Utility workers are also working to clear their streets of construction debris. Local authorities and law enforcement officers are taking statements from people so that owners of damaged property can apply for compensation through "eVidnovlennia." And, just as importantly, to record yet another crime committed by the Russians," writes the head of the region.
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